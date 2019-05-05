Services
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
875 West 2nd Street
Reno, NV 89503
775-323-7189
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Randy Frost
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Randy Frost


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dr. Randy Frost Obituary
Dr. Randy Frost

Reno - HUSBAND, FATHER, SOLDIER, AND EDUCATOR

Army Major (Ret.) Dr. Randy Frost of Reno, Nevada, died April 29th, 2019 of heart failure. He was 83. A native of Elkhorn, Nebraska, he was born August 30, 1935. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Elfreda Frost and step-mother, Helen Frost. He is survived by his wife, Gayle, of 59 years, sons, Scott and Steven and four grandchildren- Michael, Ryan, Taylor and Christian.

Randy was a patriot. He was an officer in the U.S. Army and an Airborne Ranger serving in Korea and two tours in Vietnam earning multiple service awards including a Bronze Star with two oak leaf clusters.

After retiring from the military, Randy pursued his other passion which was education. He earned his PhD from the University of Colorado, and a MBE and a MBA from the University of Nevada, Reno. In 1976 he joined the staff of the University of Nevada and was instrumental in establishing the Sierra Nevada Job Corps Center and Sierra Nevada High School. He served as the UNR Project director of the Job Corps Center until his retirement from the University.

Randy was committed to his community as he belonged to multiple organizations including Rotary and the Military Officers Association of America. Randy was a devout Christian, a dedicated husband and father and a life-long student. Randy will be remembered for being generous, friendly and always quick to help anyway he could. He will be missed and remembered as "Blessed to be a Blessing".

Funeral services will be Saturday, May 11 at 11 AM at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, followed by burial with full military honors at Masonic Memorial Gardens at 12:30 PM. A reception will be held after the services.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Frost Family Scholarship at UNR. Checks should be made payable to the UNR Foundation and in the memo line please specify Frost Family Scholarship (175031).

Mail checks to:

University of Nevada, Reno Foundation

Morrill Hall/0162

Reno, NV 89557-0162

Please share memories or condolence messages in Randy's Book of Memories at www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
Download Now