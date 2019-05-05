Dr. Randy Frost



Army Major (Ret.) Dr. Randy Frost of Reno, Nevada, died April 29th, 2019 of heart failure. He was 83. A native of Elkhorn, Nebraska, he was born August 30, 1935. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Elfreda Frost and step-mother, Helen Frost. He is survived by his wife, Gayle, of 59 years, sons, Scott and Steven and four grandchildren- Michael, Ryan, Taylor and Christian.



Randy was a patriot. He was an officer in the U.S. Army and an Airborne Ranger serving in Korea and two tours in Vietnam earning multiple service awards including a Bronze Star with two oak leaf clusters.



After retiring from the military, Randy pursued his other passion which was education. He earned his PhD from the University of Colorado, and a MBE and a MBA from the University of Nevada, Reno. In 1976 he joined the staff of the University of Nevada and was instrumental in establishing the Sierra Nevada Job Corps Center and Sierra Nevada High School. He served as the UNR Project director of the Job Corps Center until his retirement from the University.



Randy was committed to his community as he belonged to multiple organizations including Rotary and the Military Officers Association of America. Randy was a devout Christian, a dedicated husband and father and a life-long student. Randy will be remembered for being generous, friendly and always quick to help anyway he could. He will be missed and remembered as "Blessed to be a Blessing".



Funeral services will be Saturday, May 11 at 11 AM at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, followed by burial with full military honors at Masonic Memorial Gardens at 12:30 PM. A reception will be held after the services.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Frost Family Scholarship at UNR. Checks should be made payable to the UNR Foundation and in the memo line please specify Frost Family Scholarship (175031).



Mail checks to:



University of Nevada, Reno Foundation



Morrill Hall/0162



Reno, NV 89557-0162



