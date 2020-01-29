|
Ray Freeman Hubbell
May 14, 1934 -
January 10, 2020
Ray Freeman Hubbell, age 85, formerly of Reno, NV passed away peacefully on January 10, 2020 in Lewisville, Texas.
Ray was born in Jefferson City, MO on May 14, 1934. Graduated from Fresno State University in 1956, followed by a 24-month stint in the California National Guard, Ray became a high school educator at Franklin and Springstowne Junior high schools, and at James Hogan High School - all within the Vallejo Unified School District.
During his tenure, he taught History, Civics and Economics also serving as Department Chair for the History/Social Studies Department. He was so highly regarded for his teaching style that he was awarded Teacher of the Year in 1978. His love for teaching also led him to become a part-time faculty member at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park, CA. After over 30 years of teaching, he retired as a faculty member of Hogan High School in Vallejo, CA.
Some of Ray's hobbies included gardening, traveling, going on long-distance drives with his family, listening to music (especially West Coast Jazz), attending plays and local theatre shows, hiking in the hills, coasts and mountains of California and Sierra Nevada. He was an avid reader, knowledgeable of current events in multiple spheres, keen political observer, volunteer for political campaigns, and an ultimate seeker of a Christ-centered life. One of the many great qualities that Ray will be remembered by, aside from being a gentleman and excellent conversationalist, was his surprising sense of humor.
Besides living in Reno, NV and most recently, Lewisville, TX, Ray was a long-time resident of Marin County, CA where he raised his family.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Anita Banes Hubbell, his parents, Earline and Ray Freeman Hubbell, Sr. He is survived by his sons, Jeff (Marie Estela) of Highland Village, TX and David (Catherine) of Reno, NV ; grandchildren, Joshua, Jacqueline, Jessica and Thomas; his brother, Roger (Carol) of Fresno, CA ; and nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1 o'clock p.m. on Friday, January 31, at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Cemetery in Reno, NV.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020