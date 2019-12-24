|
Ray Gene Maurer
Casa Grande, AZ - Ray Gene Maurer, born in Vallejo California on April 30, 1943 passed away at his residence in Casa Grande, Arizona on December 8, 2019 after a hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer.
Ray is predeceased by his parents, sister JoAnn Pointes, son Randy Maurer and beloved grandson Kurtis Ryne Lindsay. He is survived by his wife of 39 years Sherri, daughter Shelli Lindsay (Matt), grandson EJ Kindrick, sister BJ Sollender (Albert), grandson Chris Maurer (Nicole), daughter Brenda Roberts (Ben), grandson Corey Holl, granddaughter Alex Marie Roberts, and several nephews and nieces.
Ray retired from the V.A. Medical Center in Reno in 1993 and spent many happy years cooking wonderful meals for his family and friends.
Per his request there will be no service.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019