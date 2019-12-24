Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Maurer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray Gene Maurer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ray Gene Maurer Obituary
Ray Gene Maurer

Casa Grande, AZ - Ray Gene Maurer, born in Vallejo California on April 30, 1943 passed away at his residence in Casa Grande, Arizona on December 8, 2019 after a hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer.

Ray is predeceased by his parents, sister JoAnn Pointes, son Randy Maurer and beloved grandson Kurtis Ryne Lindsay. He is survived by his wife of 39 years Sherri, daughter Shelli Lindsay (Matt), grandson EJ Kindrick, sister BJ Sollender (Albert), grandson Chris Maurer (Nicole), daughter Brenda Roberts (Ben), grandson Corey Holl, granddaughter Alex Marie Roberts, and several nephews and nieces.

Ray retired from the V.A. Medical Center in Reno in 1993 and spent many happy years cooking wonderful meals for his family and friends.

Per his request there will be no service.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ray's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -