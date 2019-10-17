|
|
Ray J. Hollingsworth
Born in Hawaii, died in Nevada at 78 years of age. Ray was a good, good man. He was son to Merritt "Pappy" (D) and Alice "Hoku" (D), brother to Sara (D), Alison "Cubba" (D) (Mark) and Merritt "Pete" (Cathy), husband to Jan, dad to Alan (Marcie), PopPop to MacKinnley and a friend to many. Ray said the most fun he had in his life came from racing cars at T-Car Speedway in Carson City and local tracks.
The best job he had was as a truck and tractor driver while working with his grandfather, Gus, farming in Woodland, CA as a teenager. Ray's adult life was spent working as an aircraft mechanic in the Truckee/Reno area and overseas.
For his final resting place, Ray will return to his childhood home of Honolulu, HI and will be buried in the Nuuanu Cemetery. Ray was loved immensely and will be missed.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019