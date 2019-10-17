Services
Neptune Society - Reno
5890 S. Virginia St Suite 4E
Reno, NV 89502
(775) 825-5875
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Hollingsworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray J. Hollingsworth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ray J. Hollingsworth Obituary
Ray J. Hollingsworth

Born in Hawaii, died in Nevada at 78 years of age. Ray was a good, good man. He was son to Merritt "Pappy" (D) and Alice "Hoku" (D), brother to Sara (D), Alison "Cubba" (D) (Mark) and Merritt "Pete" (Cathy), husband to Jan, dad to Alan (Marcie), PopPop to MacKinnley and a friend to many. Ray said the most fun he had in his life came from racing cars at T-Car Speedway in Carson City and local tracks.

The best job he had was as a truck and tractor driver while working with his grandfather, Gus, farming in Woodland, CA as a teenager. Ray's adult life was spent working as an aircraft mechanic in the Truckee/Reno area and overseas.

For his final resting place, Ray will return to his childhood home of Honolulu, HI and will be buried in the Nuuanu Cemetery. Ray was loved immensely and will be missed.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ray's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now