Rayleen Anne Cudworth
Reno - It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Rayleen Anne Cudworth. She was a proud native Nevadan, born February 3, 1962. Rayleen died of an aortic aneurysm at her home on June 13, 2019. She was a soul mate, best friend and lifelong companion who made life enjoyable for everyone; she always made the sun a little brighter and the sky a little bluer.
Rayleen was the daughter of longtime Reno residents, Raymond and Grace Capurro. In her early years she loved horseback riding and dance and played volleyball in high school. Rayleen graduated from both Wooster High School and the University of Nevada, where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Information Systems. She was a member and president of Pi Beta Phi sorority.
She met her lifelong sweetheart, Gene, when she was only 16. Gene spotted her on the front porch of a good friend and their love blossomed. Dating through college brought them many treasured memories. They were married in August of 1985.
Rayleen had an illustrious career as Vice President of Information services of International Game Technology. Her entire career was spent in the field of information technology and she retired in 2009. During her lifetime, she was deeply involved in the Nevada Women's Fund and The Domestic Violence Resource Center (formerly CAAW) where she served on their board and as chair. She will be honored at the Hannah Humanitarian Award event as a supporter of their mission later this year.
After retiring from IGT, Rayleen went in a completely different direction. She became a personal trainer and a "fitness nut". Her commitment to a healthy lifestyle benefitted many members of Hidden Valley Country Club; Rayleen volunteered extensive hours of stretch classes in order to help them become better golfers..
At the age of 25, Rayleen took up the sport of golf. Golf enabled her to make friends across the United States. She became a very accomplished golfer, winning many championships and honors. Rayleen represented the State of Nevada as one of three players on the USGA Team Championships in New Mexico. In her last event at the Hat Cutler Partner Tournament, she, with her partner, was again victorious. Rayleen was a member of the Hidden Valley Ladies Golf Club where she was the captain; she served on their board and was club champion numerous years. She was also a member of the Somersett Ladies Golf Club, where she made many more lifelong golfing buddies.
Gene & Rayleen always have had dogs and loved going hunting with them. She was an accomplished hunter and took her first bull elk with a muzzleloader while horseback riding in the wilderness mountains of Jarbidge. She loved being in the hills with Gene and her dogs hunting chukar.
Gene and Rayleen traveled the world hiking, sightseeing and golfing in the countries of New Zealand, Australia, Mexico, Costa Rica, Peru, South Africa, Ireland and Scotland. They loved being together with friends and seeing the world. Recently they became RV-ers which she would tell you (with a wink) challenged their relationship. They were looking forward to many years of hunting, traveling and playing golf.
Rayleen was truly loved and was a treasured friend to everyone she met. She always gave everything to every endeavor she pursued. Many friends statewide respected her and her loyalty.
Rayleen was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Gene; her dogs, Lexi and Skye; her sister, Marcy and her husband Chuck Andrus (who always called Rayleen "Blossom"): her mother-in-law, Marlene Cudworth; sister-in-law Karen Kroboth (Bruce); brother-in-law Jim Cudworth; nieces Sarah Cudworth and Christina Axford (Russel); and nephew Bruce Kroboth.
A private service and burial was held. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 30th, 2-5 pm at the Grand Sierra Resort Tahoe Room.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in Rayleen's honor to Domestic Violence Resource Center: 1735 Vassar St., Reno, NV, 89502 or the Nevada Humane Society: www.nevadahumanesociety.org
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 23, 2019