|
|
Raymond Anthony Matoza
Surrounded by his loving family passed away April 4, 2020 at home and enter his loving Lord's arms, to join his parents, beloved son Mark, and all deceased family members.
Born Feb. 4, 1942, in Newman Ca, to America Caeseri and Antone Matoza. Attended School in Newman, Ca, graduated from Orestimba High in 1960. Worked in auto industry in Los Banos, Mammoth Lakes, and Santa Cruz, Ca as service manager for Honda of Santa Cruz. Moved to Sparks, NV in 1981 and retired in 2003.
Survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Arcenia (Sandy) Matoza, sons Richard (Della) and Raymond Jr, his grandchildren, Sierra Hutchinson, (Dewey), Anthony, Zach, Mark Jr, Nathen, Brian, and his great grand daughters, Julietta Dugan, and Arianna Hutchinson.
Other survivors Julie and John Edwards from Merced, Ca, Jesse and Jana Millan from Vallejo, Ca, Don and Mary Matoza from Newman, Ca, Bob Matoza & Family from Modesto, Ca, Eleanor Camara & Family, and Ray Caeseri & Family from Newman, Ca,
He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church and a Fourth Degree Member of The Knights of Columbus.
Celebration of Life will be announced in the future.
Arrangement through Walton's Funeral Home.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020