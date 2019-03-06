|
|
Raymond Ardell Craft
- - Raymond (Ray) "Crafty" Craft died peacefully surrounded by family on February 16, 2019 - his 95th birthday. It has been said that a person who dies on their birthday has had a perfect life - an idea fitting for this wonderful man. Ray was born in the Appalachian Mountains in Seco, Kentucky, to Martin and Ivol Craft. He married his first wife, June Collins, in Cincinnati and they had two children, Sherry and Raymond. During WWII, Ray attended school to work on aircraft engines. He worked at Patterson Field and later at Wright Aeronautical in Dayton, Ohio. He then moved his family to Detroit, Michigan, to work for Packard Motors to run dyno tests on Rolls Royce Merlin engines. The early 1950s was the birth of hot rodding, and in 1951 Ray moved with his family to California where he switched from testing and working on airplane motors to working on cars, including race cars. Ray was a gifted mechanic and no matter what kind of engine he worked on - aircraft, car or race car - he was a master. While working for Gene's Brake Shop in San Bernardino, California, which sponsored drag racers, he perfected his skills building race engines for early dragsters that set track and racing association records. Ray still holds the land speed record he set in 1957 in a flathead Ford he had tuned to perfection. This awarded him a reputation he held the rest of his life. In 1956 Ray met Lisa and her sons Robert and Dennis Andrews. Ray and Lisa moved to Reno and were married in 1958. In 1960, they had a daughter, Marta. From 1958 to 1961 Ray worked for Merle Brennan's British Motors dealership. In 1961 Ray and a partner opened Foreign Car Specialists, and in 1964 Ray and Lisa started their own business, Craft Foreign Motors. Throughout his career, Ray was consistently involved in all types of car racing, especially sports cars. He was active in the local car-racing scene with NSTA, SCCA and as president of the Reno Jaguar Club. Ray and Lisa closed their business in 1989. In their retirement they enjoyed good times and many travel adventures with family and friends. Throughout his life, Ray never lost his love of airplanes. At 40 years old he earned his pilot's license, and over the years he owned and flew many airplanes. For his 90th birthday, Ray received the gift of a flight in a Stearman with Ageless Aviation. The day he took that ride, he was "grinnin' from ear to ear." Ray was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing and hunting. Music also had an enormous place in his life. A self-taught musician, he played the guitar, banjo and piano beautifully. The Craft home was the site of many late-night jam sessions with family and friends. No get-together was ever complete without a few of his familiar tunes. Following the death of his wife Lisa in 2007, Ray reconnected with a longtime family friend, Sally Rodriguez. For 11 years, he and Sally were loving companions who enjoyed music, dancing and traveling. Ray was a wonderful, giving, loving man who had a practical approach and positive outlook to life. He touched many lives and will be greatly missed. Ray was preceded in death by his parents Martin and Ivol, ex-wife June, and wife Lisa, Robert Andrews and grandson Brian. He is survived by his brother Lovell; children Sherry Beresh (partner Jim), Raymond (wife Cory), Dennis Andrews, and Marta Malone (fiancé Larry); grandchildren Brooke, Patrick, Christie, Keith, Kellie, Mikey and Marisa; great-grandchildren Brady, Paige, Carly, Samantha, Dylan and Wolfe. A memorial service and celebration of Raymond's life will be held on Saturday, March 16. Please contact the family for details of event location and time at [email protected] or 775-237-8375. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Center for Healthy Aging at www.addinglifetoyears.com or a in honor of Raymond A. Craft.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 6, 2019