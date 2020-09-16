Raymond Arthur Brown



Raymond Arthur Brown, age 89, passed peacefully on September 12, 2020 at Carson Tahoe Hospital with family near.



Ray was born on March 2, 1931 in Conway Arkansas, youngest of 9 children. His father died when Ray was a toddler. In 1940 he moved to Reno with his mother and siblings. He attended Reno High and after enlisting in 1948 earned his diploma while serving in the Air Force. He participated in the Berlin Airlift while stationed in Germany. He was a long time resident of Reno before moving to Santa Cruz CA then South Lake Tahoe before settling in Carson City.



Ray was very gregarious, a natural born salesman, who never met a stranger. He knew so many people that everywhere he went he was greeted by friends. He had a passion for electronics and fixing things.



Ray is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Martha, sons Michael of California, Tom Johnson (Karla) of Ohio, Stan (Becky) of Washington, and daughter Valerie Wade (David) of Sparks, 10 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Arthur Judson and Maude Powell Brown, son Bobby, and siblings Mark, Jack, Bracie, George, Novia, Clovia, Jay, and a baby brother. He was a supportive and loving Uncle Bob to many nieces and nephews and a lifelong friend to Cliff Parker.



A Celebration of his full Life will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so.









