Raymond E. Smith Jr.
Raymond E. Smith JR

Raymond E Smith JR passed away on November 22,2020.He was a baptized servant of god. He is at peace and hope to see him in the future. He married Sherry and was married for 14 years. He went to school in California and had some college. he lived in Reno Nevada and California as he grew up. He leaves behind a wife, Sherry, brother Patrick and sister Desdmona. His parents was Mary Smith and Raymond E. Smith SR. Who also loved Jehovah to the end. He also has aunts and many cousins. Memorial arrangements will be made known once they are made. He was cremated at Simple Cremation. in Reno Nevada




Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2020.
