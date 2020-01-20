|
Raymond Francis Durham
Reno - 1/6/1924 - 1/17/2020
Raymond Francis Durham was born 96 years ago in Pawtucket, Rhode Island to Margaret (Mullen) and Thomas Durham. Ray served in the Navy in WW II as an electrician, graduated from Steubenville University with a Bachelor's of Science degree in biology, and went on to work as a manager in the trucking industry. Later in life, he and his wife owned and operated a small business, Swan Liquor, in Providence, RI.
He is predeceased by his wife of 49 years Virginia "Ducky" Durham and is survived by daughters, Patricia Durham Taylor (Joe Taylor), Dr. Roberta Durham (Douglas Fredebaugh), Virginia Durham (Dirk MacAlpine), and granddaughters, Roseleigh and Hallie Taylor. Ray was devoted family man, always putting family first. In retirement, he and his wife relocated to Reno to be closer to their grandchildren.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and a parishioner of the St Thomas Aquinas Cathedral in Reno. He enjoyed many years of golf, travel, volunteer work, and poker.
A wake will be held Thursday, Jan 23, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Walton's Funeral Home, 875 W Second St, Reno. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Jan 24, 2020 at 10 am at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery Chapel, 2700 N. Virginia St, Reno, with burial to follow.
