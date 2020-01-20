Services
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
875 West 2nd Street
Reno, NV 89503
775-323-7189
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Durham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Francis Durham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Francis Durham Obituary
Raymond Francis Durham

Reno - 1/6/1924 - 1/17/2020

Raymond Francis Durham was born 96 years ago in Pawtucket, Rhode Island to Margaret (Mullen) and Thomas Durham. Ray served in the Navy in WW II as an electrician, graduated from Steubenville University with a Bachelor's of Science degree in biology, and went on to work as a manager in the trucking industry. Later in life, he and his wife owned and operated a small business, Swan Liquor, in Providence, RI.

He is predeceased by his wife of 49 years Virginia "Ducky" Durham and is survived by daughters, Patricia Durham Taylor (Joe Taylor), Dr. Roberta Durham (Douglas Fredebaugh), Virginia Durham (Dirk MacAlpine), and granddaughters, Roseleigh and Hallie Taylor. Ray was devoted family man, always putting family first. In retirement, he and his wife relocated to Reno to be closer to their grandchildren.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and a parishioner of the St Thomas Aquinas Cathedral in Reno. He enjoyed many years of golf, travel, volunteer work, and poker.

A wake will be held Thursday, Jan 23, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Walton's Funeral Home, 875 W Second St, Reno. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Jan 24, 2020 at 10 am at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery Chapel, 2700 N. Virginia St, Reno, with burial to follow.

If you would like to express your condolences or share a special memory please visit www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
Download Now