Truckee Meadows Cremation & Burial
616 S Wells Ave
Reno, NV 89502
(775) 324-4611
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Reno, NV
Raymond Henjum


1934 - 2019
Raymond Henjum Obituary
Raymond Henjum

Reno - Raymond Henjum was born May 4, 1934 to Eddie and Irene Henjum of Hoffman, MN. He passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019 in Reno, NV. Ray was a Professor of Education at Montana State University and the University of Manitoba. He married Arlene Isenberg of Atwater, MN in 1956. They built a lake cottage that they enjoyed along with the friends and family that joined them yearly to fish, read Louis L'amour westerns, play bridge and converse; naps were encouraged.

Ray is survived by his brothers Harvey Henjum and Maynard Henjum of Minneapolis, MN, his sister Harriet Neitzel of Moorhead, MN, his son, Rand (Kay) Henjum of Reno, NV and his daughter Kari (Brent) Underdahl of Great Falls, MT, grandchildren Eric (Stef) Henjum of Minneapolis, MN, Karen (Scott) McDaniels of Sacramento, CA, Julie (Daniel) Horn and Dana Henjum of Reno, NV, Kristian Underdahl of Great Falls, MT and Kai Underdahl of Culbertson, MT, great grandchildren Raymond and Robert McDaniels and Hazel Horn.

Ray was predeceased by his wife, Arlene Henjum, his parents, his sister Laville Larson of Bozeman, MT, his brother Arnold Henjum of Morris, MN.

Ray's memorial service will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Reno, NV on September 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
