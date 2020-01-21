|
|
Raymond Marks
Reno - Raymond Marks was born on July 14, 1936 in Reno, Nevada and was a resident for 83 years until his passing on January 17, 2020. Raymond attended Reno High School, later entered the Marine Corp from 1954-1957 and served in the Korean War. It was then he received a Marine Corp Honor Platoon 331. He worked as an IBEW 401 Electrician for 55 years. He married Patricia Bower on April 1, 1962 in Reno, Nevada. He was also a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Spirit Filled.
He is preceded in death by his father, Peter Marks; mother, Ethel Costa; sister, Joan Tuntland; and his Granddaughter, Jessie Lynn Shafe.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Marks; sons, John Marks and Troy Marks; daughters, Joann Wiseman, Theresa Easter, Jonice Marks, Shaylin Russell; his brother, Ron Fairbanks; 18 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ Spirit Filled, 1375 Goldy Way in Sparks on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 2pm.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020