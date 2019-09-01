|
Raymond Plaza
Reno - Raymond "Ray" Plaza, age 93, of Reno, Nevada, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2019 surrounded by his children. Born August 1, 1926 in Lackawanna, New York, Ray was a Nevada resident for 66 years. Ray was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Estelle Plaza, and his grandson John Martin.
Ray enlisted in the army at 16 ½ years of age, serving in WWII. He was stationed in the Philippines and then Japan. After leaving the army, Ray met his wife Estelle in Lackawanna. He moved to Reno and she followed soon afterwards and they were married at Calvary Baptist Church in Sparks. Ray and Estelle were then blessed with three children!
Ray and Estelle were both involved in youth ministry throughout their lives, beginning their service at Calvary Baptist Church. In the early 60's, Ray built a house and moved the family to Verdi where they attended the Verdi Community Church. They became involved with the American Sunday School Union while living in Verdi and continued their work with teens. Ray remained active in different churches throughout the Reno/Sparks area during his life, serving on boards and facilitating Bible studies.
Ray was employed by Sears Roebuck, where he worked for 60 years. He began his career with Sears working at the old building in downtown Reno. After the Parklane Mall was built, he moved to that location and then to the Meadowood Mall location, where after 50 years he retired. After a very short retirement, he returned to Sears working at the service center for another 10 years, until it closed.
Ray is survived by his three children, John Plaza (Colleen), Judy Martin and Jeanne Ferriera (Ted), his six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank St. Anne's Group Home and Circle of Life Hospice for the loving care and support they provided to Ray during his final days.
A memorial service for Ray will be held September 7, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Sierra Bible Church, 3195 Everett Drive, Reno.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 1, 2019