1/
Rebecca Jane (Fagin) Lemon
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rebecca Jane (Fagin) Lemon

Sept. 26,1942

Nov. 13, 2020

Rebecca Jane (Fagin) Lemon "Becky" was born to Leon Breckenridge "Breck" Fagin and Lucille "Lucy" Avon Blackburn in Twin Falls, Idaho. She grew up in Provo, Utah and Littleton, Colorado. Becky graduated from the University of Denver in 1966 with a degree in Anthropology. She married Jim Herbert Lemon in 1967. They were together for more than 53 years until the time of her passing. She worked as a journalist including for the Nevada Appeal. She loved Nevada and exploring the state with her family. She had a curious intellect and kind soul.

She passed peacefully at home, according to her wishes, surrounded by her sons, Benjamin David "Ben" and Glenn Breckenridge, her husband Jim, and close friends Lisa and Brian Mathews. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, and brother James Breckenridge. She is survived by her husband Jim, sons Ben and Glenn, grandson Drake, and granddaughters Aruke and Brooke.



Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Mountain View Mortuary
425 Stoker Avenue
Reno, NV 89503
(775) 788-2199
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mountain View Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved