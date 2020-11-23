Rebecca Jane (Fagin) Lemon



Sept. 26,1942



Nov. 13, 2020



Rebecca Jane (Fagin) Lemon "Becky" was born to Leon Breckenridge "Breck" Fagin and Lucille "Lucy" Avon Blackburn in Twin Falls, Idaho. She grew up in Provo, Utah and Littleton, Colorado. Becky graduated from the University of Denver in 1966 with a degree in Anthropology. She married Jim Herbert Lemon in 1967. They were together for more than 53 years until the time of her passing. She worked as a journalist including for the Nevada Appeal. She loved Nevada and exploring the state with her family. She had a curious intellect and kind soul.



She passed peacefully at home, according to her wishes, surrounded by her sons, Benjamin David "Ben" and Glenn Breckenridge, her husband Jim, and close friends Lisa and Brian Mathews. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, and brother James Breckenridge. She is survived by her husband Jim, sons Ben and Glenn, grandson Drake, and granddaughters Aruke and Brooke.









Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29, 2020.