Reginald Chesley Pearson
Reno - Reginald Pearson, age 82, passed away January 28. Reg was raised on the family farm in Delta, UT where he starred on the football and track teams in high school. After serving a mission in Australia he obtained a history degree from Utah State where he met his wife Carol. Business opportunities took him to No. California in 1963 where he and Carol started a family. In 1977 Reg was recruited by MGM and was the last original member of senior management when he left in 1993 to build the National Bowling Stadium. Reg used his good will to secure long term commitments for tournaments valued at the time by the press at one billion dollars to the local economy. Sports Illustrated called the Stadium "the house that Reg built" in their May 27, 1996 issue. Reg was a distinguished businessman who found it difficult working for politicians and this led to his retirement from the RSCVA and the stadium in 1998. His love of history drew him to the Comstock where he spent two decades owning an antique store and sharing the history of the area with visitors from all over the world. He is survived by Carol Hutchison Pearson, wife of 56 years, his son and daughters Scott and Kristy Pearson (Stevens) and Wendy Dayle Pearson; grandchildren Colter Pearson Wall; Aden and Ashton Pearson; Shyla and Wyatt Pearson; brother Steven Pearson and sister Karin Eyre. Reg donated his body to the UNR Medical School and, like his father, forbid a funeral service in his will. He was an incredibly honest, generous and humble man and will be missed greatly by all who knew him.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Feb. 17, 2019