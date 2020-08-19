1/1
Rianna Leigh Domenici
Rianna Leigh Domenici

Rianna Leigh Domenici, age 39 was a loving mom, sister and daughter. She passed away peacefully on April 7, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Springfield, Oregon. She was born September 27, 1980 to Russell and Myrna Allen in Wheatridge, Colorado. Rianna was a resident of Sparks for the past 31 years and had moved to Brookings, Oregon in 2019. She is survived by her daughters Stella Rose and Gracie Gayle Domenici, stepchildren Sophia and Brenden Domenici, her sister Alyssa (Jake) Lighfoot, her father Russ and stepmother Margaret and her former husband Jud Domenici. She is preceded in death by her mom, Myrna Gayle Allen.

Rianna graduated from Reed High School in Sparks, Nevada in 1999, received her bachelors degree from the University of Nevada in 2003 and her nursing degree from TMCC in 2005. She practiced nursing at Renown Medical Center and Manor Care.

Rianna exhibited a fierce independence at a young age, wanting to do things her way. Her independence was a blessing and a curse. She loved her children deeply and took deep pride in her babies. She was a loving and good woman. We are blessed knowing she's with her Mom and at peace in God's eternal embrace.




Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
