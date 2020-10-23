Richard A. Hintz
Richard A. Hintz, the sheriff's deputy who founded a Nevada memorial to peace officers killed in the line of duty, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020, of complications from COVID-19. He was 82.
Hintz retired from the Washoe County Sheriff's Department in 2001 and lived in Nevada before moving to Iron Mountain, MI, in 2018. He died at Aspirus Iron River Hospital.
Private services will be held.
Condolences may be expressed to the family of Richard A. Hintz online at www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com
Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home Inc. of Iron River, MI.