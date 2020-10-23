1/1
Richard A. Hintz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard A. Hintz

Richard A. Hintz, the sheriff's deputy who founded a Nevada memorial to peace officers killed in the line of duty, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020, of complications from COVID-19. He was 82.

Hintz retired from the Washoe County Sheriff's Department in 2001 and lived in Nevada before moving to Iron Mountain, MI, in 2018. He died at Aspirus Iron River Hospital.

Private services will be held.

Condolences may be expressed to the family of Richard A. Hintz online at www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com

Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home Inc. of Iron River, MI.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jacobs Funeral Home, Inc. of Iron River
405 West Cayuga Street
Iron River, MI 49935
(906) 265-5129
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacobs Funeral Home, Inc. of Iron River

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved