Richard Alan Bianchi Jr.
Sparks - Richard "Rich" Alan Bianchi, Jr., 52, passed away unexpectedly in the line of duty on June 25, 2020.
Rich was born in Carmichael, California, to Richard Alan Bianchi, Sr. and Carolyn Sue Bianchi. He was the middle of three children, having been born just 20 minutes after his twin sister, Cynthia "Cyndi". They also had a younger brother, Anthony "Tony".
Rich graduated from Lassen High School. He was honored to represent Susanville in 1984 by carrying the Olympic torch through the town. Rich loved sports as he participated in cross country running and wrestling in high school. His love of sports followed him when he had children; he loved coaching his children and attended all of their games.
In 1986, Rich joined the United States Air Force. He proudly served his country for 4 years. While stationed at Scott AFB, IL, the Searson family sponsored Rich and they became his second family.
After Rich returned home from the military, he worked at his mom and dad's restaurant, "Midway Cafe", in Doyle, California. He would greet all customers with a smile and take their orders, while his brother, Tony, would be in the kitchen cooking. It was truly a family affair.
Rich married the love of his life, Pam, to whom he has been married for 25 years. They met at Bordertown where Pam worked. Rich would stop by to eat and do his homework. One day while at the restaurant his '53 Chevy (his pride and joy) wouldn't start, so Pam gave him a ride home to Doyle and the rest is history.
They had two wonderful children, Richard III "Richie" and Rachel. Last year he became a proud grandpa to his grandson, Christian. Rich was the happiest when he was surrounded by his family. He had a very close bond with his parents, and he was especially close to his brother, Tony.
Rich proudly spent the last ten years of his life working as a correctional officer for the State of California. He genuinely loved and honored his job. Rich was respected by his fellow officers and had great respect for those he worked with. He was proud to be a part of this amazing brotherhood.
Rich had an exceptional work ethic and he instilled this value in his family as well. He believed that a person was more appreciative of what they had if they earned it by their own hands.
Rich is survived by his wife, Pamela D. Bianchi; his son, Richard A. Bianchi, III; his daughter, Rachel L. Deese (Thomas); his grandson, Christian T. Deese; his parents, Richard A. Bianchi, Sr. and Carolyn S. Bianchi; his brother, Anthony A. Bianchi (Cheryl); along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, and his dogs, Midnight and Buttercup. Rich is preceded in death by his twin sister Cynthia M. Hooper, his maternal grandmother, Kathryn E. Dickison; his paternal grandparents, Paul J. Bianchi, Sr. and Mildred Bianchi.
The funeral will be held at Summit Christian Church in Sparks, NV at 10:00 a.m. on July 8, 2020. A military graveside service will follow at Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, NV at 1:30 p.m.
In lieu flowers, donations may be made to The Rich Bianchi Memorial Fund @ US Bank.
The family invites you to leave a message of condolence on Richard's Memory Wall at www.waltonsfuneralhome.com