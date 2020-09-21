1/1
Richard Angelo
Richard Angelo

Reno - Richard Angelo was born on January 5th, 1938 in Cambridge, MA., where he grew up on a farm, and joined the Air Force at the age of seventeen. His military career as a mechanic with the Military Air Transport Service ended with an honorable discharge in 1957. Richard then became a truck driver before earning his pilots license and flight instructor rating. In 1974, Richard met the love of his life, Dianne Reid, and joined the FAA in 1980 before they were married in 1981. In the fall of 1982, Richard and Dianne would welcome their only child, son Daniel, into this world. Following a short time in Louisiana, Richard moved his family to Reno, NV., where he finished his 26 year career, affectionately known throughout the aviation industry as Dick Angelo. He then went through a series of health complications until he met his first grandson in the spring of 2010 and second grandson in 2012. After that he was able to find a new calling in life as their Grandfather. Richard passed away quietly and content in his home with his beloved wife and son close by. Richard is survived by his wife, Dianne; his son, Daniel; and his grandsons, Holden and Jamisen.

The family invites you to leave a message of condolence on Richard's Memory Wall at www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com






Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
