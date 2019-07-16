|
Richard Angelo Lange
Fernley - On Friday, June 7, 2019, Richard Angelo Lange, loving father of three children, passed away at age 69 in his Fernley home.
Richard was born on December 21, 1949 in Reno, NV to Mildred Mary Hayden and John Joseph Lange. An SP4 veteran in the US Armed Forces in the 92nd Trans Company, he served two years in the Army, enlisting in 1970 and leaving with Honorable Discharge in 1972. He completed basic training in Company D, Third Battalion, First Brigade at Fort Ord California and was later deployed to Frankfurt, Germany during the Vietnam War.
Richard loved deer hunting with his brother Michael and enjoyed his motorcycles. He cherished his Rock N' Roll music, collecting vinyl records throughout his life.
Richard was preceded in death by his father, John, and his mother, Helen.
He is survived by his brothers Michael and Alan, and sons Shannon, Sean, and Joseph.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Richard touched are invited to the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. to celebrate his life.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 16, 2019