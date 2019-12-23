|
Richard "Richie" Byrnes Kern
Arlington - Richard "Richie" Byrnes Kern passed away Wednesday December 18, 2019 in Arlington, Virginia.
He was born May 20, 1987 in Reno, NV. He attended Our Lady of the Snows Catholic School and Galena High School, where he excelled at rock climbing. Richie then lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico and California working for Shamrock Foods alongside his Father Bob where he was the best dressed guy in the place. Richie was a hard worker and an excellent business man. Richie was an amazing artist and much of his artwork hangs in his friends and families homes. He loved Music, his love of Music matched his vivacious and special soul. Richie brought constant laughter and light to our family. Richie is survived by his Father; Bob, Mother; Nancy, Sister; Colleen, Sister-in-law Tory, his Nana, many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins, girlfriend Charlotte, and his bird William. Services will be announced at a later date.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2019