|
|
Richard Carl Zintek died peacefully in his sleep on June 11, 2019, in Reno Nevada. He was born on February 17, 1931, in Lewiston, Idaho, to parents William Wilber Zintek and Edith Day. Dick graduated from Lewiston High School in 1950, and had three jobs during his senior year - one was maintenance man at the Hollywood Shop., another for Washington Water and Power as a booster pump operator, and another he worked at a Goodman oil. gas station on Main Street in Lewiston.
Dick Was drafted in the Army in 1952. and served at Camp Gordon, Georgia. in the signal school. He graduated 2nd in his class, and then to instructor school to teach radio repair. He was sent to Thule, Greenland, where he was sent to the ice cap at the North Pole twice, testing the depth of the ice. He was honorably discharged 1954. Dick resumed his Electrical Apprenticeship through IBEW 73 in Spokane WA. Dick met Janet Flomer during the 1950 fall Harvest and Bazaar at the American Legion hall dance in Genesee Idaho. They married 4 years later at the Lutheran Church In Clarkston WA.
Dick was sent to Reno by his employer, Gordon A.A. Smith of Electric Smith and Construction, to work with Sunshine Electric on the Golden Hotel on 2nd Street which had caught fire in the early 60's, which is now Harrah's. Dick moved his family to live in Reno. Dick worked for a few electrical contractors before buying Moltzen Electric and later starting Zintek Electric. He retired from Zintek Electric. He volunteered electrical services for many years to The Salvation Army events in Reno and was named Reno Salvation Army Man of the Year.
He is survived by his son Richard William Zintek and daughter-in law Janet Mary Garner-Zintek, of Grayland WA, sister in-law Nancy Zintek, niece Patty Zintek-Melvin, Flomer in-laws, Judy, (Ray), Bill, (Tanna). Kris, (Denis), and several nieces and nephews.
Richard Carl Zintek was preceded in death by his wife Janet, daughter Janice Rae, and his brother, William W. Zintek, Jr. of Missoula MT.
A celebration of life and military funeral is scheduled for September 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m, at the Veterans Cemetery in Fernley NV.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019