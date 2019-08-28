Services
Smith Family Funeral Home - Fallon
505 Rio Vista Dr.
Fallon, NV 89406
Richard Clemmer
Richard "Dick" Clemmer


1935 - 2019
Richard "Dick" Clemmer Obituary
Richard "Dick" Clemmer

- - On Thursday August 22, 2019, Richard "Dick" Clemmer, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 84. Dick was born on January 25, 1935 in Hamlin, TX to Alton and Myrtis Clemmer. Dick retired from law enforcement in June of 1991. Dick started his law enforcement career in Albuquerque, NM; transferring to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and finishing his career with the Nevada Highway Patrol.

On March 1, 1982 he married Phyllis J. Ames, combined together they had 2 sons; Mike Clemmer and Tom Ames and 2 daughters Tara McKnight and Julie Hanneman.

Dick was preceded in death by his father Alton, mother Myrtis, grandson Mitchell and his granddaughter Talyn. He is survived by his wife Phyllis, his 4 grandchildren Mike (Dana), Tom (Sherri), Tara, Julie (Bob), 12 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. Per his request no services are scheduled. Arrangements by Smith Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Fallon. 775-423-2255.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 28, 2019
