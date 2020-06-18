Richard Edward Hansen
Richard Edward Hansen

Reno - Richard Edward Hansen, 95, of Reno, Nevada died peacefully on January 23, 2020 at home. His ashes are buried in the family plot at Star Cemetery in Idaho. He was born in Boise, Idaho on December 24, 1924 to Mabel and Arthur Hansen, and was their fifth child. He is survived by his brother, Bruce Hansen and sister, Judy Babbitt both of Boise.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Evans. They were married on Valentine's Day in 1998.

Rich was a bombardier for the Army Air Corps, flying in B-29s off of Tinian in the Pacific Ocean during WWII. He flew 23 missions earning a Purple Heart, Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal with oak leaf clusters and a Bronze Star. Using the GI Bill, he graduated from the California College of Chiropody.

After moving to Reno in 1960, he practiced podiatry in Reno and Sparks for 30 years. He was a long time member of the Sparks Lyons Club. He enjoyed square and round dancing with the Promenaders, Motivators, Silver Rounds, and Frogenators.

He is survived by his children, Gary Hansen (Erin) of Reno, Kristen Hansen (Don Johnson) of Placerville, Laura Zuerner (Ed Saldana) of Reno, and Mark Hansen (Susan) of Fernley, his grandchildren, James MacDougall (Sarah), Alexandra Stathes (Nick) and Wesley Hansen (Erica) and nine great grandchildren.

The family will honor Rich with a trek along the Truckee River on Father's Day. He always said, "I've been Rich all my life." And so he was.




Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
