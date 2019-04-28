|
Dr. Richard Edward Wilson
Reno - Dr. Richard Edward Wilson of Reno, Nevada passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Patriarch of the Wilson family, he lived his 91 years to the fullest. Richard was born August 30, 1927 in Vallejo, California to Albert Anton Wilson and Freda Loeffler Wilson. After his military service during the Korean conflict, he graduated Stanford University with a BA in Political Science, along with an MA and PhD in Economics. Richard moved to Reno in 1959 where he served as a Professor of Economics at The University of Nevada, Reno until his retirement in 1987, when he was recognized with his Professor Emeritus designation. Over the next 20 plus years, Richard traveled the world visiting many exotic locations and experiencing different cultures. Always ready with a kind word and a boyish grin, Richard is remembered as the consummate gentleman with the grace and charity of a bygone era. He was an accomplished pianist and enjoyed and appreciated all types of music, art and literature. Richard's family includes his Nephews - Alan and Gary Wilson, Nieces - Roxanne Allbritton, Michelle Belew and Denise Sims with numerous Grandnieces, Grandnephews and Cousins. Services will be held in private. All thoughts, prayers and memories are greatly appreciated by the family.
