Richard Eugene Lowden (Dick)
Dick died peacefully in his sleep on 2/5/2020 in AZ. Richard Eugene Lowden (Dick) was born in Yakima, Washington in 1925. He was the fourth child of Roy and Hildegarde Lowden and was pre-deceased by his parents and siblings (Robert, John and Patricia).
He grew up in Walla Walla Washington. Upon graduation from high school in 1943, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps Aviation Cadet program, from which he graduated as a 2nd Lt Pilot. He served in WWII and was especially praised for his skills in training other pilots to fly B-25 bombers. At the conclusion of the war, and with the help of the G.I. Bill, he graduated from Whitman College with a degree in Psychology and Speech in 1949.
He began his career in the insurance industry in San Francisco, where he met and married Antonia (Toni) Brown of Seattle, Wa in 1963.
Shortly after their marriage they moved to Incline Village, Nv, where they were one of the first 200 families. They moved to Reno when Dick joined Associated Brokers, Ltd. Insurance and Bonds. He later bought and expanded the company, and maintained offices in Incline Village and Reno (in the historic McCarran Mansion on Court St.) from 1963 until 1991. During this time he also acquired interests in the Tahoe Biltmore and the Crystal Bay Club at Lake Tahoe, and the Maxim Hotel Casino and Sunset Casino in Las Vegas.
During his lifetime, his many interests included skiing, tennis, golf and woodworking. His travel adventures included hunting and fishing in Alaska and around the Northwest, as well as RV camping trips across the US, Canada, and Mexico. He loved his yard and did battle with it for many decades. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity, the Reno Prospectors Club, the Optimists Club of Incline Village, Hidden Valley Country Club in Reno and participated in frequent gatherings at The Rapscallion Bar and Restaurant.
He was an early member of St.Theresa of the Little Flower Catholic Church which he attended for many years with his family and, more recently, St. Rose of Lima Church.
He is survived by his wife Toni of Reno, Nv and Rio Verde, Az, his daughter Elizabeth (Peter) Herreid of Bellevue, Wa, sons Jeffrey Lowden of Reno, Nv, Peter Lowden of Walnut Creek, Ca, and Josh Lowden of Sausalito, Ca. He had 7 grandchildren: Alexander Herreid, Madeleine Herreid, Olivia Lowden, Grace Lowden, Melody Lowden, Jessica Lowden and Luke Lowden.
Dick had a playful spirit and was a boy at heart, never losing his sense of humor and child-like enthusiasm for games, dominos, cards and dinner parties with friends. He loved Christmas & family time and was always quick with a joke. He loved his books, his dogs, his Manhattans, home cooking and cookies and ice cream.
In retirement, he and Toni enjoyed winters in the desert community of Rio Verde, Az, reading, playing cards and soaking up the sunshine.
In this life he was a graduate, a Lieutenant, a pilot, a husband, a father, a grandfather, an uncle, a CEO, an inventor and a world class tinkerer; but more than anything else he was simply a friend who will be deeply missed. Fair winds and following seas, Dick. Rest easy now.
A family funeral and internment will be held in Yakima Washington this spring.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Reno on March 21 from 1:00-4:00pm at the Nevada Museum of Art. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 21 to Mar. 1, 2020