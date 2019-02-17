Richard "Rick" Gamble Pugh



Reno - A bright light went out in our lives when Richard Pugh passed away unexpectedly on February 10, 2019, at the age of 80 years. Among his many cherished roles were those of husband, father (he was hopelessly outnumbered by his "girls"), grandfather, uncle, public servant, artist, author, and purveyor of corny jokes.



Rick was born in Greensboro, North Carolina, in 1938 to Joseph and Erlyne Pugh. He married his love and soul mate, Charlotte, in 1958 in Charleston, South Carolina.



After graduating from the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor's degree in Psychology, Rick began his professional career as a communicable disease investigator with the U.S. Department of Health. He then became the Assistant Director of the South Carolina Medical Association, followed by a move to Nevada in 1973 to take over as the Executive Director of the Nevada State Medical Association. Rick was also the Director of Physician Relations at Washoe Medical Center, an accomplished artist in a variety of mediums, and long-term member of local Kiwanis.



Rick never really retired. He pursued interests in real estate, mortgage banking, and small business ownership. He was instrumental in establishing the Health Access Washoe County (HAWC) Clinic, which provides low-cost health care to the community.



Rick was widely known and respected by doctors throughout Nevada. He was a key figure in researching medical history for the University of Nevada, Reno, School of Medicine and he authored numerous books on that subject and others.



Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Erlyne Pugh. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte; daughters, Julie (Reyn) Johnson, Debbie (Mike) Fahner, and Laura (Waseem) Akhtar; grandchildren, Clay, Zach, Allie, Jake, Sahmeen, Sarah, and Meghan; brothers, Jim (Gay) Pugh and Ken (Martha Kay) Pugh; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A Mass of the Resurrection will be held on February 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church, 1138 Wright Street, Reno, NV. A reception for family and friends will be held immediately following Mass at Our Lady of the Snows Parish Center, 1200 S. Arlington Avenue, Reno (corner of Arlington & Monroe). In lieu of flowers, Rick would have loved to have donations made to your favorite charities.



Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2019