|
|
Richard H. Moore
Reno - Richard H. Moore, 83, of Reno, NV, died February 3rd, 2019, surrounded by his family at home. He was born August 16th, 1935, in MD, the son of late Kenneth and Muriel Moore. Richard is survived by his loving wife, Virginia; daughter Deborah Sue Moore; daughter and son-in-law, Carin and Andrew Gidney; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Sarah Chamberlain; son, Michael Moore; and sister, Nancy Kiser. Richard will also be greatly missed by his four grandchildren Sadie, Keane, Maya, and Harper.
Richard graduated from the Virginia Military Institute with a degree in Physics and joined the Air Force which sent him to the University of Washington for an additional degree in Meteorology. He married JoAnn Hamlet and served in the U.S. Air Force as a Weather Officer. Richard worked for the weather service in the early satellite days then transitioned into laser technology with SpectraPhysics which sent him to Germany for five years. He eventually started his own laser based company, CMX Systems, and moved to Silicon Valley in1990 where he met and married Virginia. He retired in 2000 and moved to the Lake Tahoe that he loved so much, where they lived for 16 years.
He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He loved to ski Mt Rose, especially with Debbie, hike the nearby trails, take long road trips with Ginny, read to his grandchildren, and discuss anything to do with technology, business, or history. He was a kind, sweet man, with a huge heart and he will be missed greatly.
A private service will be held for close family and friends. Memorial donations can be made in his memory to the organization of your choice or to the Hidden Valley Wild Horse Fund http://www.hiddenvalleyhorses.com/main.php or the Keep Tahoe Blue - League to Save Lake Tahoe
https://www.keeptahoeblue.org/
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Feb. 24, 2019