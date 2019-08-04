|
Richard "Dick" Harvey Adamson
Reno - Richard "Dick" Harvey Adamson passed away peacefully in Reno, NV on July 20, 2019, with his daughter by his side. Dick was born October 16, 1939 in North Hollywood, CA to Albert Bradley Adamson and Reva Marie Malcom. His mother passed away when he was only 5 years old, so he was raised by his stepmother Ida Adamson, who always treated him and his brother Dennis like sons. Dick attended Van Nuys High School and Valley College. He then spent six years in the Naval Air Reserves and moved to Mammoth Lakes, CA working for the U.S. Forest Service, Mammoth Mountain and Dempsey Construction. He met and married Madeline "Smiley" Tschopp in 1966 and they moved to Reno in 1969, where they ran Smiley Hats. While in Reno, Dick and Smiley had two daughters, Linda and Shelly. Although they divorced in 1980, they continued to run the business together until 1993. Dick remarried in 1982 to Sandra Ballman, who had three sons from a prior marriage: Scott, Eric, and Brett. They were married for 34 years until Sandra's passing in 2016. He faithfully took care of her for the last 15 years of their marriage as she battled cancer. Dick loved to ski, hunt and fish, but most of all he loved to spend time with his family, typically with good food, good music and dancing. Surely, he is dancing in heaven with Sandra, his youngest daughter Shelly, and many loved ones. Dick had a great sense of humor, loved life and could always be counted on to make a room more lively. He will be sorely missed by family, friends and his wonderful caregivers.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019