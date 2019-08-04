Resources
Richard James King


1946 - 2019
Richard James King

Sparks - 5/21/1946-5/31/2019

Richard passed at the age of 73 peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital with family at his side. Rich was born in Sacramento, California, but as a young boy moved with his family to Reno, Nevada. He loved working in his garage on electronics, cars, motorcycles and anything mechanical. Rich was a big kid who loved his Vette, his toys (motorcycles, drones, stereos, remote-controlled everything), and especially his dogs Dooley and Gizmo.

He was preceded in death by mother Pat DeLaca, father Henry Texiera, step-father Fred DeLaca, and sisters Kathy and Gina DeLaca.

He is survived by sister Sandy Freitas (Glenn Freitas) Angela Wilson, brother Larry King (Janice King), and many nephews and nieces.

Rich graduated from Wooster High School where he was an all-star football player making the high school sports page of the Reno Gazette almost every Friday.

Rich lived in the City of Sparks most of his life. After high school he went to work for A. Bevilacqua and Sons Moving Company. In 1971 he started working for Sierra Pacific Power Company, retiring in 2004 as a Shift Supervisor at the Tracy Power Station.

A private service will be held for family members.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
