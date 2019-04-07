|
|
Richard "Dick" Kinner
Reno - Dick Kinner, a true Native Nevadan, passed away March 28 at the age of 93. Dick was born January 3, 1926 at St. Mary's Hospital, Reno, NV to Eleanor and Albert Kinner. Dick attended local schools and graduated from Sparks high School. Following high school he enlisted in the Navy and joined the battle in the Pacific during WWII. After his honorable discharge, Dick returned to Reno to attend the University of Nevada and earned a Masters Degree in Electrical Engineering . Dick worked for the Nevada National Bank, where he opened new branches, first in Winnemucca, then S. Lake Tahoe, and back to Reno. Changing careers, in 1969 he went to work for the Pepsi Cola Bottling Group as General Manager and Vice President of the Reno, Lake Tahoe, and Fallon facilities and retired in 1986. Dick was very active in the community and supported many clubs. Dick served as President of the YMCA, Chairman of the Board for the Reno Air Races, supporter of the 4-H Club and the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows. He was also a member of the Prospectors Club.
Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, his brother Vern, and his parents, Albert and Eleanor. Surviving are brother Ken (Ilene) Kinner, Ogden, UT, children Mat (Karen) Kinner of Reno, Terry (Mark) Schnabel of Lodi, CA, Rick Kinner. Grandchildren are Candice (Gera) Aguilar of Livingston, CA, Chrystie (Chris) Hughs of Stockton, CA, Jake Kinner, and Shane (Allissa Broughton) Kinner of Reno, and 4 Great Grandchildren.
Dick enjoyed the hunting and fishing in northern Nevada and snowmobiling in the Graeagle, California area. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife Betty and children. He will be remembered and deeply loved forever.
As directed by Dick, there will be no services.
Dick and the family would like to thank the Cancer Care Specialists, the St. Mary's Infusion Center, and Hospice.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019