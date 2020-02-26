Services
Mountain View Mortuary
425 Stoker Avenue
Reno, NV 89503
(775) 788-2199
Richard Kiser Wiseman Obituary
Richard Kiser Wiseman

Reno - 2/18/54 - 2/17/20

Richard was born on February 18, 1954 to Edward and Ruth Wiseman in Lorain Ohio. He had brother Edward who lives in Ohio and sister Judy who lives in Reno. He graduated from Lorain High School and had one year at Kent State University. After his brief experience at Kent State he traveled throughout the country trying to find his Place in life. Having a love for photography he worked for a catalogue company in Minneapolis. Years later he moved to China with his first wife Mary and grew to love the Chinese culture. He divorced after a few years and joined . He traveled extensively to many countries helping those in need. His photography and caring nature were his major attributes. He ended up back in China where he met his soul mate Christine. They married and started a family with Jack his stepson. They moved between China and Reno to settle for a few years in China where Michael was born. They started a school for students to learn English. They eventually moved to Reno to take over a foreign exchange program.

Richard loved all of his family. He was always there when his brother in law, Randy needed him...the two of them were always helping each other.

Richard loved his dog Lucy, music and working in his yard.

Richard was a wonderful husband, father, son, brother and brother in law. He was a man of few words, had a huge heart and could always make you laugh. He never complained even up to the end when he was in pain. He touched many in his 65 years and will be terribly missed. His father is deceased and mother Ruth is 100 years old. He is survived by his wife Christine, sons, Jack and Mike, brother Edward (Jean) and sister Judy Counter (Randy), cousins and many nieces and nephews.

A private family service was held on February 21, 2020 at Mountain View Mortuary.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020
