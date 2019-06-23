|
Richard 'Kurt' Breitwieser
Reno - "The Biggest Little City in the World" sign in downtown Reno dimmed slightly on May 25, 2019 as Richard 'Kurt' Breitwieser (1951-2019) passed from this world to the next surrounded by the love of close family. Fellow Renoites may remember seeing him walking around downtown in his cowboy hat, quick with a joke or to light up your smoke. His grandson once said that even though he never owned a horse or a ranch, he was the most authentic cowboy that he'd ever known. Kurt is survived by his mother, Marlene Mink; his three daughters, Christina Stoever-Young (Kent), Erika Breitwieser, and Monica Breitwieser; his seven grandchildren Kylan, Jackson, Taiya, Destin, Kaliel, Bella, and Malea: his sisters Gretchen (Dennis), Wuanita Powers, "Dutchy", Heather Breitwieser-Smith (Toney), brother Ricademus Breitwieser and his baby sister Heidi Breitwieser. He is preceded in death by his father Richard Breitwieser.
Kurt attended Sparks High School and worked as a bar and restaurant manager for numerous restaurants and casinos. However, the love of his life Christine Diane Gazaway (Miller) led to his most important job as a beloved father and adored grandfather. He was so very proud of his family.
There will be a Celebration of Life in Reno on Saturday, July 13 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at The Depot Craft Brewery Distillery, 325 East Fourth Street (children are welcome) and a no-host reception at 5:30 p.m. at Kurt's favorite watering hole, The Imperial Lounge, 150 N. Arlington Ave. Wear your favorite western gear and join Kurt's family for a "Cheers" in honor of a remarkable man. And as Kurt would say, "… And remember, if you're living in the Reno-Tahoe area, you're already having a great day. Love Ya!"
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from June 23 to July 10, 2019