Richard L. (Rick) Elmore
Reno - With heavy hearts we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Richard L. (Rick) Elmore, on December 4.
Rick Elmore a third generation Nevadan, was born on June 25, 1950 in Reno, Nevada, the son of Richard (Dick) and Winifred (Win) Elmore. He graduated from Reno High School in 1968 and the University of Nevada Reno in 1973, majoring in civil engineering. He served as ASUN President in his senior year and was a proud member of Sigma Nu fraternity. Acknowledging his mother's intuition, Rick took the LSAT exam, and subsequently went to McGeorge School of Law, graduating in 1977. Rick and his wife Carol (Millard, now Marin) then returned to Reno with baby daughter Corryn Michele.
His law career began in 1977 and he practiced successfully as a trial attorney in the Reno legal community until his untimely death. He was a past partner in the Hale Lane Peek Denison & Howard and Holland & Hart law firms, and a successful trial practitioner in his sole practice in recent years, specializing in commercial litigation. He was appointed by the Nevada Supreme Court as a past chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Nevada Law Foundation, served as a past co-editor of the Nevada Civil Practice Manual, and was a member of numerous trial lawyers' associations. Rick took great pride in having been honored as a trial lawyer in the annual Best Lawyers of America publication for over 14 consecutive years, a publication in which only those lawyers selected by their legal peers are chosen as best lawyers in their respective fields. Rick was recognized by his peers for professional excellence and enjoyed a Martindale-Hubbell AV rating, the highest rating awarded to practicing attorneys and most recently, was nominated, approved and invited to join ABOTA, the American Board of Trial Advocates, a national association of the most highly respected, experienced trial lawyers and judges in the United States.
Rick took the greatest of pride in his children Corryn O'Neill (Dave), Darin Elmore (Jenny), stepsons Michael Owens (Brittany), Steven Owens (Hayley) and grandchildren Nathan, Zachary, Paige, and newborn Ellie, and delighted in sharing recent pictures and stories of family experiences. He was a loving husband to Anita for the past 19 years, father, grandfather, brother, son, uncle, and dear friend. With his grand smile, great wit, and affable demeanor, it was easy to recognize the qualities of this man who loved and treasured all that should be loved and treasured. He gave willingly and was unfailingly dependable to not only family, but countless friends and strangers who benefitted from his caring nature, either with an ear for comfort and advice or by helping those less able to fight a legal battle.
Bird hunting, big game hunting, and fishing were lifetime passions for Rick. He was a past President of Nevada Bighorns Unlimited and served for over 10 years as a board member. Dedication and love of the Canvasback Duck Hunting Club was part of his mantra, having served as a director of Canvasback for over twenty years. Virtually every fall weekend was spent with family and friends hunting waterfowl at the Canvasback, or bird hunting all over the wilds of Northern Nevada. In addition, he pursued bird hunting in multiple states, Canada, and Argentina. A lifetime of deeply loved hunting dogs were always by his side. Rick loved the out-of-doors, the marvels of the Stillwater marsh, and the spectacular sunrises and sunsets found throughout Nevada. Rick also held dear his big game hunts over the years in Northern Nevada and especially on the Sheldon with family and friends.
In the spring and early summer, fly fishing trips extended from California to the Florida Keys, and Alaska to Punta Allen Mexico. Other trips included fishing in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and of course Lake Tahoe and Pyramid Lake. His adventures were as priceless to him as they were to his family and buddies.
Rick is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren, and by his mother, sisters Gail Kosach (Steve), Lynne Stoltz (Richard), Karen Reel, Cheryl Webb (Jack), and brother Brian Elmore (Theresa) as well as multiple nieces and nephews.
The family of Rick Elmore would especially like to thank the first responders of REMSA, and the doctors, nurses, and staff of St. Mary's Hospital Emergency and Cardiac Care Unit who worked tirelessly to care for him until the end. Rick was buried in a private family service at Mountain View Cemetery in Reno, but a Celebration of his Life will be held January 17, 2020 at The Club at Rancharrah (formerly the Rancharrah Mansion) 6001 Talbot Lane, Reno from 3-5 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in memory of Rick to a youth outdoor charity and program which was very dear to Rick:
Maison T Ortiz Youth Outdoor Skills Camp (MTOYOSC)
4790 Caughlin Parkway #753
Reno, NV 89519
www.mtoyouthoutdoorskills.com
