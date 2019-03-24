|
|
Richard Lair
Reno, NV - Richard "Dick" Lair passed away unexpectedly on March 14, 2019 at the age of 78. He was born in Reno, Nevada on June 30, 1940 to C.D. and Eleanor Lair. He spent his entire life in Reno. At the age of 18, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and was honorably discharged in August of 1965. He was an avid outdoorsman and a true lover of Nevada. He began his professional working career at the Seaboard Finance Company in the early 60's followed by becoming a State Farm Insurance Agent by the late 1960's. He continued insurance as his profession until retirement at age 55.
Dick was passionate about horses and team roping and cherished that interest. As he aged, the act of roping became less but his enthusiasm for the sport remained the same. Dick owned and rode many horses in his life time and had a devotion for each one. With a smile and a gleam in his eye, he would often share a story that had reference to a past steed he owned or rode. With his passing, his loyal horse, BJ remains alive and well at age 30.
As a hunter and outdoorsman, Dick's achievements are one for the record books, literally. In 1974, he was Chairman of the Board for the Nevada Organization for Wildlife. He is a member of the Grand Slam Club Ovis and began that journey in 1967 when he harvested his first ram in Montana and completed his slam in 2006, with the harvest of a Dall Sheep taken in the Yukon. He loved to fly fish and chukar hunt also. For him, it was about spending days in the field or on the water, following that desire while enjoying nature and all its beauty. He was at home in the outdoors, and if you spent any time with him out there you would realize his passion and respect for that renewable resource.
Dick is survived in death by his sister Joan Mondragon, his brother Robert Lair, his children Sam Lair and Susan Ralph, his five grandchildren Reed, Chalene, Sam, Christel and Laura who preceded him in death. In addition to his grandchildren, he has seven great-grandchildren.
As a dad, grandpa, hunting partner, roping partner or friend, he and his wisdom will be deeply missed.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019