Richard Laubert
Sparks - Richard Laubert, 99 passed away in the comfort of his home September 1st, 2019 with the love and support of his family by his side. Richard was born Feb 7th, 1920 in Randolph, Ohio. He grew up on a farm in Ohio with 7 siblings. He spent much of his youth helping his parents around the farm. He was a huge sports fan, devoted to the Ohio State Buckeyes, Dodgers and Angels.
In January of 1941 Richard enlisted into the Navy as an Apprentice Seaman. That same year, Richard was stationed at the U.S. Naval hospital in Pearl Harbor. On the morning of December 7, 1941, Richard heard a large bang right behind his barracks. He ran out back to see what was going on and when he looked across the bay he saw the smoke billowing up from Ford Island. He then walked from his barracks to the Naval Hospital when he saw a Japanese dive bomber headed his direction. Richard stood there out in the open watching the bombers attack. He would be called to duty in the burn unit with hardly a break over the next three days.
The Pearl Harbor attack killed more than 2,400 Americans, sank five battleships and drew the United States into World War II, but Richard survived. After several other deployments in the Pacific, Richard was transferred to Seattle in 1944 where he met Emma, the love of his life and married her a year later.
In 1961 after his 20 year Navy career, Richard moved his family to Southern California to enter a 27 year career as a stock broker with Payne Webber. He was a strong family man, who believed in guiding his children to live by strong moral values and a good work ethic. After retirement Richard and his wife Emma moved to Oregon. In 2015 Richard and Emma moved to northern Nevada to be closer to their daughters.
Richard was proceeded in death by the passing of his parents, siblings and fish Buckeye.
Richard is survived by Emma, his loving wife of 73 years; two daughters Barbara and Patti; a son Richard; their spouses Stan, Ted and Jenny; four grandchildren Nathan, Michelle, Tyler and Melissa; and two great grandchildren Henry and Charlie.
Forever in our hearts. Please join us Monday, September 9th, 2019 at 10:30 am as we gather to celebrate a life well lived. Service location: Morningstar Senior Living of Sparks: 2360 Wingfield Hills Rd, Sparks, NV 89436. Reception to follow.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 6, 2019