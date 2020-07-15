Richard (Dick) Leslie Thwing



Reno - Richard (Dick) Leslie Thwing passed away on July 10, 2020 in Reno, NV at the age of 77. Richard was predeceased by his wife, Susan Ann Thwing and had two children Richelle (Rickie) Kathryn Thwing and Jason Richard Thwing. He also had two grandchildren Nathan Anthony Thwing and Jacob Edmond Turgeon and 2 great-grandchildren.



Richard was born on April 15, 1943 in Pasadena, CA. He joined the Navy at age nineteen and served in Vietnam. After his service, he enrolled in the police academy in San Diego, CA and served as a police officer retiring as a detective after more than thirty years. He married his wife, Susan in the late seventies and they shared more than forty love filled years together. They retired to Reno, NV in 1995.



Richard had a larger than life personality and was often the life of the party with his quick wit and infectious laugh. He enjoyed golf, camping and playing cards. He loved his career in law enforcement as it gave him an opportunity to give back to the community he loved.



According to his wishes, they will not be a funeral or memorial. Please no flowers. In lieu of any token of condolence, please consider making a donation to A-Plus Hospice Care of Reno, NV or your local Veterans Affairs Administration.









