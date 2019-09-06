|
|
Richard Marley Kennady
Sun City-Georgetown, TX - Richard Marley Kennady, 81, of Sun City-Georgetown, Texas took his last flight on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Rocky Hollow Lake House Memory Care in Georgetown, Texas. He was born July 17, 1937 in Glendale, California to Alvin Marse Kennady and Mabel (Marley) Kennady. He lived in Yosemite as a young child; Manila, Philippines as a young man; and graduated from Indiana University on a swimming scholarship.
Dick is survived by his wife, Kathy Louise Kennady; children Lorie Kennady of Reno,NV, Rick Kennady of Orland,CA and Kathy (Scott) Arbuckle of Eldorado Hills,CA and step-sons Jarrod Walsh of Humble, TX and Jason Walsh of Groves, TX. who affectionately called Dick Pappa Bear and numerous grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Judith Sparkes Kennady.
Dick was an Air Force veteran serving in the Vietnam War as a fighter pilot. Upon retirement from the Air Force he began his career with American Airlines and retired after 35 years.
He was known for his fun loving personality, hospitality, humor, integrity, and his conversations. He loved sharing his childhood stories with everyone.
A Celebration of Life will be held September 14, 2019 from noon to two p.m. at Dayton Valley Golf Club where he was a founding member. All friends are invited and dress will be casual golf attire. His ashes will be spread by The Neptune Society in San Francisco Bay to roll in and out of the tides with his parents.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Sept. 6 to Sept. 9, 2019