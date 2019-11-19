|
Richard Michael (Mike) Clemmer
On Monday November 18, 2019, Richard Michael (Mike) Clemmer, loving husband, father, brother and grandfather passed away at the age of 52.
Mike was born June 28, 1967 in Reno, Nevada to Richard A. Clemmer and Peggy Clemmer. Mike was a senior project manager for Legacy Builders in Aberdeen, SD. Mike started his construction career in Reno, Nevada at the age of 19.
On December 23, 2007 Mike married his soulmate and loving wife Dana Likens Clemmer. Although they had no children together, as a combined family they shared three beautiful daughters; Breanna Clemmer, Kayla Lockwood (Mat) and Talyn Giersdorf. Mike was preceded in death by his father Richard A. Clemmer, mother Peggy Clemmer, daughter Talyn Giersdorf and nephew Mitchell J. Hanneman.
He is survived by his wife Dana Clemmer, step-mother Phyllis Clemmer, daughters Breanna Clemmer, Kayla Lockwood (Mat), grand-daughter Willow, brother Tom Ames (Sherri), sisters Julie Hanneman (Bob) and Tara McKnight, father in-law Ben Likens, brother in-law Dan Likens (Heidi), Darren Likens (Judy), sister in-law Leann Warner and Leslie, numerous loving nephew, nieces and his three loving dogs.
Ride free Mike…we will always love you. We know that you and Talyn will be our fiercest guardian angels.
Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Tate Mortuary, 110 South Main Street, Tooele, Utah.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019