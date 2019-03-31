|
|
Richard Redding
Reno - Richard Earl Redding (February 28, 1963 - March 24, 2019).
Rick Redding was born in Bellflower, California on February 28, 1963, to George and Marion Redding, as the youngest of four children.
Rick married his wife, Charlotte Redding, on October 21, 1989 in Buena Park, California. He received numerous awards for his work as a journalist before going back to school and earning a Master's Degree in Marriage, Family, and Child Counseling.
Rick moved his family to Reno, Nevada in 1996. He began working at the Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission in 1997 as the Director of Communications & Counseling. He was promoted to Executive Director and started Journey Church, where he served as Senior Pastor. Rick and Charlotte also served as the Directors for the non-profit organization Enjoying Marriage.
He was a huge sports fan who enjoyed playing golf, racquetball, and rooting for the Dallas Cowboys.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Redding; his children, Shane Redding, Caylie Dellerman, Carinda Baker, and Camber Redding; his grandchildren, Bentley Branson and Charlotte Rose Baker; his sons-in-law, Robert Baker and Nolan Dellerman; his father, George Redding; his siblings, Janice Gardner, Bob Redding, and Karen Flores; and others such, as his in-laws, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and many more family and friends. He is preceded by his mother, Marion Redding.
Rick Redding's Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at Reno Christian Fellowship at 6:00pm on April 5, 2019. Dessert reception to follow. To keep the theme of celebration, please wear your favorite football jersey (or Dallas Cowboys' blue and white).
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his name to the Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission RSGM.org or Enjoying Marriage Ministry PO Box 18093, Reno, NV 89511.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019