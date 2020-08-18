Richard "Dick" Trachok, Sr.
Reno - Dick Trachok—former head football coach, athletic director, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather—died quietly at home Sunday, August 2, 2020, surrounded by his family. Dick was preceded in death three years ago by his wife of 67 years, Frances Sumner Trachok. The two met in Manzanita Bowl as students at the University of Nevada and were a team who spent their rest of their lives advancing the University of Nevada and education.
Dick was born in the small coal mining community of Jerome, PA on December 27, 1925. Dick was the youngest of seven children. His father, Jonas Trecokas emigrated from Lithuania in the latter part of the 19th century. His mother Katchya, who was born in Poland in a small town on the Lithuanian frontier, likewise emigrated to the US. It was upon the birth of their first child that the family name was changed to Trachok. Dick's father was a coal miner. The family, along with Dick's uncle Matt, lived together in a four-room flat owned by the local coal company.
As a good student and better athlete, Trachok was encouraged to attend college by his high school coach. The two remained close for over seven decades. At 17, Dick attended the University of Pittsburg on a football scholarship. The first college football game he attended in his life he watched from the sidelines. After his first year of college, Dick and his childhood friend, Tommy Kalminar, who also played for Pitt, enlisted in the Army Air Corp. The two spent the war years stateside attending and instructing in a number of different army programs.
Upon discharge from active duty, both Kalminar and Trachok were recruited to play as halfbacks on the University of Nevada football team. The two were standouts on the nationally ranked Wolfpack. While a senior at the University, Dick coached the very first Manogue Miners basketball team. Although he (along with a few of his teammates) was drafted to play professional football, Dick instead chose to follow his lifelong dream of being a football coach. Upon graduation, he was hired as the head coach of the Reno High Huskies. During his tenure, 1949-1957, the Huskies won six state football championship titles.
In 1958, Dick was hired to resurrect the football program at the University of Nevada by his friend, coach, and mentor Jake Lawlor. The program had been dropped eight years earlier due to financial difficulties. In 1968, Dick retired and was appointed athletic director, serving until his retirement in 1987. After retirement, Dick was named Athletic Director Emeritus, maintaining an office in the athletic department throughout his life. He was actively involved in fundraising activities and served as an informal advisor to coaches and athletic directors alike. Dick was in his office every day until the pandemic hit in April 2020 and was a regular at almost every single Wolfpack athletic event.
Dick was an active member of Our Lady of Snows Catholic Church. A private funeral Mass was celebrated at Our Lady of Snows on Monday, August 10th. A celebration of life will be held at the University when conditions allow.
Dick is survived by his sister, Ruth; his son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Cathleen Trachok; his daughter and son-in-law, Margo and Bill Bertelson; his daughter and son-in-law, Cathryne Trachok and Russ Barnes; his granddaughter Jaimie and her husband Chris Dianda; his granddaughter Kelly and her husband Jonathon Banks; his grandson Andy and his wife Mandy Bertelson; his grandson Kyle Bertelson and his partner Ashley Howard; his grandson Mathew and his wife Marcey Trachok; his granddaughter Kerstin Trachok and her partner Kyle Karrasch; his granddaughter Sierra Barnes and her partner Chris Stephens; his grandson Zephyr and his wife Ellie Barnes; his grandson Rio Barnes and his great-grandchildren Gianna Dianda, Kendall Dianda, Reece Dianda, Ryder Dianda, Jake Bertelson, Kinsley Bertelson, Arlo Banks, and baby boy Barnes arriving in October.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the University of Nevada, Reno Foundation for the Trachok Award Fund, Mailstop 0162, Reno, NV 89557, in memory of Dick Trachok or online at www.unr.edu/giving
.
Online condolences may be shared in Dick's Book of Memories at www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com
.