Dr. Richard W. Lewis, Ph.D
Virginia City - Dr. Richard W. Lewis, Ph.D, 82, of Virginia City, Nevada, passed away on February 16, 2019, at his home after a long illness. He was born on February 12, 1937, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, son of the late Roy and Edna Lewis.
He was known as Dick, Dr. Dick, Doc and Dad to family and friends.
He moved west to go to school and started in forestry, but decided his love was helping people. He received his PhD from the University of Oregon and moved to Reno, Nevada, in the late 1960's. He was the second licensed psychologist in the State of Nevada and practiced until June of 2018. He also worked for Washoe County for involuntary commitment hearings.
He taught at the University of Nevada briefly, and worked for the Nevada Rural Mental Clinic as clinic director. He would brag about his rural clinic days, driving his 240Z over 100 mph getting to clinics.
He, along with his wife Debbie, opened a business in Virginia City, Things, Things & Things. He loved talking to customers in the store and was often spotted sitting at the computer, playing cards.
He and his wife Debbie lived for 25 years in their beloved Palomino Valley log home before moving to Virginia City. He loved traveling in their RV and visiting many remote Nevada towns. He also took a yearly trip to Death Valley to go hiking and he loved running marathons in his youth.
He is survived by his spouse of 32 years, Debbie Prince Lewis, daughter Lynda (Robert) Buhlig, daughter Lisa "Lewis" (Bill) McLaughlin, son Col. Steve Lewis (Tracy) and was preceded in death by his son Brock Lewis. Grandchildren Aubrey and Brent Bremmer, Bella Mclaughlin and Jacob Lewis.
He had many friends in Reno, Virginia City and Belmont, Nevada, who loved him and will miss him along with his family.
He celebrated his 82nd birthday in his home in Virginia City, surrounded by his family and friends. He said his farewells to everyone present, held each person's hand, and said something special to each.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Washoe Club in Virginia City on March 30th, at 10 am, breakfast will be served.
A service for Dick will be held in Belmont, NV (his favorite camping spot) this Spring.
His friends said Dick was one of the kindest people they'd ever met. Dick's personality and outlook on people and life will inspire each of us to be a better person. Dick was truly unique, always upbeat and optimistic and will be missed today and remembered forever. It was a blessing to have known him.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019