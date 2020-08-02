Richard W. Maycock



Richard W. Maycock, 83, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly at his home in Reno, on June 9, 2020 with his wife by his side. He was born February 8, 1937 in Oakland, California, the son of Frank and Edith Maycock.



Rich and the love of his life Fran moved to Reno in 1978. They were married for forty-two wonderful years.



Rich maintained a successful career as plant manager and purchasing agent for electronic manufacturing companies. He enjoyed reading, grilling, golf, traveling and spending time outdoors. He and Fran delighted in hosting dinners and "Annual Super Bowl Parties" with their special friends. Rich especially loved spending time being a husband, dad, grandfather, brother and uncle to his wonderful family.



Retired in 2000, he began the relaxing phase of his life delivering flowers and participating in OLLI UNR events (old movies & current events his favorite). In recent years, he enjoyed being a marshal at Washoe Golf Course…particularly for the Women's Golf Club on Thursdays.



Rich is survived by his wife Fran; his son Daniel, daughter-in-law Roberta, and grandchildren Augusta, Cassio and Luc; his sister Bette Knotts; sister-in-law Patti Ellison and brother-in-law Patrick Ellison; Nieces Brenda Phillips, Elyse Costanzo, Cathy McConnell; and Nephew David Knotts.



There will be no memorial service. We ask that you remember Rich by celebrating life with friends and family by raising a glass to toast his wonderful life and gentle soul.









