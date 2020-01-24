|
Richard Wayne Cook, Jr (Dick)
Reno - Richard Wayne Cook, Jr (Dick), age 65 of Reno, Nevada passed away suddenly on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Dick was born October 15, 1954 in Reno, Nevada to the late Richard Wayne Cook Sr. and the late Joan Muriel Cook. He was a graduate of Wooster High School and served in the US Navy from 1972-1978 and served in the Seabees and onboard the USS Enterprise. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Donna Cook and had recently celebrated 47 years of marriage together. They have one son, Richard Wayne Cook III.
Dick served as the President and co-owner alongside Donna of Lightning Electric and Bi State Electric for over 35 years. His business was a gateway to the many close, personal friendships and relationships that he cultivated over the years.
Dick was preceded in death by his father, Richard, Mother, Joan, and sisters, Paulette and Karen. He leaves to cherish in memory, his loving wife, Donna, their son, Richard and his wife Kimberly and grandchildren Lily and Porter Cook.
A military honors memorial and celebration will be held at The Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 1:00-1:30pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the
(www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org)
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 24 to Feb. 2, 2020