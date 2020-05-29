Richard William "Dick" Stumbo, Jr.
Reno - Dick was born in Atwood, Kansas on October 13, 1933 to Richard William Stumbo and Garnet Stumbo, nee Crihfield. He died on May 21, 2020 at age 86 in Reno, NV due to complications following a cardiac procedure. Dick grew up in Kansas and Wisconsin, and attended the University of Wisconsin, graduating with a BS in Civil Engineering in 1958. Dick was in Naval ROTC from 1951-1954 and then served in the US Army from 1954-56, most memorably in Big Delta, Alaska. He met Kathleen Ann Berry while they attended UW-Madison, and they were married on September 7, 1957 and remained married until Kathy's death in December 2011. Dick met Viki Gillespie in 2013, and they were together until Dick's death.
Dick worked as a civil engineer from 1958-67, then received an MBA from Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania in 1968 and from then on worked in finance for various companies, including Northern Pacific Railroad, Burlington Northern Railroad, Western Pacific Railroad, and Homestake Mining Company, ending his career as a Chief Financial Officer. After his "first retirement" he started a small business in Reno, Nevada providing accounting and bookkeeping services for other small businesses. He also served as a volunteer counselor for small business owners through SCORE from 1994-2014, was an adjunct professor at UNR teaching entrepreneurial finance from 2003-2011, and wrote a bookkeeping computer program called FELIX. Dick particularly enjoyed helping other small business owners in the latter part of his career.
Dick loved to travel, and visited all seven continents over the course of his lifetime. He accomplished many of the things on his "bucket list", including visiting Antarctica and seeing the polar bears in Manitoba. He pursued his dreams relentlessly, and still had plans for more RV travel with Viki and their dogs when he passed away. Dick enjoyed reading thrillers and watching sports (especially football - go Badgers!) and cop shows. He also had a great sense of humor, enjoying puns that caused much groaning by family and friends.
Dick is survived by his 2 siblings, Donald Arthur Stumbo (Nancy) and Letitia Ann Bowman (Howard), and his three children: David Patrick Stumbo (Judy Chung), Elizabeth Ann Stumbo (Stephan Taylor) and Karen Margaret Pernu (Steven Pernu), seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his fiancée Victoria Louise Gillespie, her children, Tori Lyn Colvin-Alby (Steven Alby) and John Dee Colvin (Idabelle Colvin), 7 step-grandchildren and 2 step-great-grandchildren, and, of course, their beloved dogs, Lance and Prince.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Park Service, a local Humane Society or pet rescue organization, or Veterans Independent Connnected Support Ranch.
Please visit www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com/obituary/ for memorial service information and to leave remembrances.
Reno - Dick was born in Atwood, Kansas on October 13, 1933 to Richard William Stumbo and Garnet Stumbo, nee Crihfield. He died on May 21, 2020 at age 86 in Reno, NV due to complications following a cardiac procedure. Dick grew up in Kansas and Wisconsin, and attended the University of Wisconsin, graduating with a BS in Civil Engineering in 1958. Dick was in Naval ROTC from 1951-1954 and then served in the US Army from 1954-56, most memorably in Big Delta, Alaska. He met Kathleen Ann Berry while they attended UW-Madison, and they were married on September 7, 1957 and remained married until Kathy's death in December 2011. Dick met Viki Gillespie in 2013, and they were together until Dick's death.
Dick worked as a civil engineer from 1958-67, then received an MBA from Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania in 1968 and from then on worked in finance for various companies, including Northern Pacific Railroad, Burlington Northern Railroad, Western Pacific Railroad, and Homestake Mining Company, ending his career as a Chief Financial Officer. After his "first retirement" he started a small business in Reno, Nevada providing accounting and bookkeeping services for other small businesses. He also served as a volunteer counselor for small business owners through SCORE from 1994-2014, was an adjunct professor at UNR teaching entrepreneurial finance from 2003-2011, and wrote a bookkeeping computer program called FELIX. Dick particularly enjoyed helping other small business owners in the latter part of his career.
Dick loved to travel, and visited all seven continents over the course of his lifetime. He accomplished many of the things on his "bucket list", including visiting Antarctica and seeing the polar bears in Manitoba. He pursued his dreams relentlessly, and still had plans for more RV travel with Viki and their dogs when he passed away. Dick enjoyed reading thrillers and watching sports (especially football - go Badgers!) and cop shows. He also had a great sense of humor, enjoying puns that caused much groaning by family and friends.
Dick is survived by his 2 siblings, Donald Arthur Stumbo (Nancy) and Letitia Ann Bowman (Howard), and his three children: David Patrick Stumbo (Judy Chung), Elizabeth Ann Stumbo (Stephan Taylor) and Karen Margaret Pernu (Steven Pernu), seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his fiancée Victoria Louise Gillespie, her children, Tori Lyn Colvin-Alby (Steven Alby) and John Dee Colvin (Idabelle Colvin), 7 step-grandchildren and 2 step-great-grandchildren, and, of course, their beloved dogs, Lance and Prince.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Park Service, a local Humane Society or pet rescue organization, or Veterans Independent Connnected Support Ranch.
Please visit www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com/obituary/ for memorial service information and to leave remembrances.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from May 29 to May 31, 2020.