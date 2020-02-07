|
|
Rick Jeffrey Feldman
After a year-long battle with lymphoma, Rick Jeffrey Feldman, 57, of Sparks, NV, passed away on January 21, 2020. Rick was born to Jill and Gene Feldman in San Gabriel, CA. At a young age, Rick moved with his family to Arkansas. After graduating from high school, Rick attended Arkansas State University, Cal State Los Angeles, and Rio Honda College. He went on to study Fire Science at Rio Honda Fire Academy and was a member of the Zeta Beta Tau Fraternity.
After graduating from the fire academy, Rick joined the Sparks Fire Department, Sparks, Nevada as a firefighter. During his tenure with the Sparks FD, he was promoted to Fire Operator. He was also a member of the Regional Hazardous Material Team and the Technical Rescue Team among others.
In 2014, after spending nearly three decades as an ardent and passionate firefighter, Rick retired from the Sparks Fire Department. After his retirement, Rick enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, camping, snow-boarding, and spending time with his beloved family. He also enjoyed playing the piano and one of his favorite pastimes was cooking different cuisines for family and friends. He also enjoyed sailing in the San Francisco Bay, and spending time with his family and friends at his cabin.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents Jill Jones and Gene Feldman. He is survived by his beloved wife of 27 years, Laurie, son Gene, daughter Melissa, his brother Ron (Wendy) along with several brother and sister in-laws, nephews and nieces.
A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 9:00 AM at the Summit Christian Church, 7075 Pyramid Way in Sparks, NV.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in Rick's name to Sparks Fire Department Inc. Located at 1605 Victorian Avenue, Sparks, Nevada 89431. All donations will benefit Sparks FD firefighter families that incur expenses when receiving medical treatment for cancer out of the local area.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14, 2020