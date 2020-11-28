1/1
Rita Annie Quay Ligon
Rita Annie Quay Ligon

Reno - Ann Quay Ligon 'Schatzi' passed away suddenly and unexpectedly November 9, 2020 at Saint Mary's Regional Hospital. Schatzi was born in Hahn, Germany June 19, 1958. A lifelong resident of Nevada. A loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to many. She will be greatly missed. Services will be held at Walton's Sierra Chapel 875 W. Second Street, Saturday, December 5, 2020 @ 10:00 a.m. Attendance is limited due to current Covid-19 restrictions.

If you would like to express your condolences or share a special memory please visit www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com






Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2020.
