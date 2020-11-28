Rita Annie Quay Ligon
Reno - Ann Quay Ligon 'Schatzi' passed away suddenly and unexpectedly November 9, 2020 at Saint Mary's Regional Hospital. Schatzi was born in Hahn, Germany June 19, 1958. A lifelong resident of Nevada. A loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to many. She will be greatly missed. Services will be held at Walton's Sierra Chapel 875 W. Second Street, Saturday, December 5, 2020 @ 10:00 a.m. Attendance is limited due to current Covid-19 restrictions.
