Rita Antoinette Bove
Reno - Rita Bove, resident of Reno, NV, passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 1, 2020. She was 95 years old. Rita is survived by her daughter, Cathie Lowenbraun; her son, Carmine Bove; her daughter-in-law, Joyce Bove; her four grandchildren: Nicole, Vienna, Rachel, and Michael; and her great-grandchildren: Wesley and Calvin. She is preceded in death by her husband, Michael, and infant daughter, Rita.
Born in Newark, NJ to Vienna and Gaetano Benucci, Rita was a first-generation American who lived through many historical milestones in the Great Depression and WWII.
Rita spent most of her adult life as a resident of Springfield, NJ, where she and Michael raised two children and owned and ran Bovellas Pastry Shoppe in Westfield, NJ for over 40 years. A parishioner of St. James Parish in Springfield and Seton Hall Parish in South Orange, Rita was a devout Catholic. In addition to her passion for religion, Rita was an incredible cook, beautiful singer, and classy dresser. She also loved a good Brandy Alexander or glass of Burgundy wine, when it fit the occasion.
Rita enjoyed traveling in her younger years and looked forward to annual family vacations at the Jersey Shore as well as international travel to the Caribbean and Europe. But perhaps her biggest love was telling stories. Rita had a knack for sharing detailed tales of her childhood and life that captivated her audience. Family and friends never tired of hearing them. In fact, she even wrote a short composition of her stories so they would live on for generations to come. Rita, and her stories, will be dearly missed.
The family hopes to hold a memorial in her honor when it feels safe to do so. In the meantime, we know Rita would appreciate donations to Catholic Charities in her name. Please visit www.catholiccharitiesusa.org
to donate in her memory.