Rita Fawndell Davis-Blackowl



Rita was born on August 19, 1977 to Judith Davis and Antonio Blackowl Sr. She fought very hard with a sickness that overtook her body. Rita passed away early Sunday Morning, on May 24, 2020. Rita is preceded in death by her father Antonio Blackowl Sr., Paternal Grandparents Marion and Edger Walema. Maternal Grandfather Russell Davis.



Rita is Survived by her soul mate husband Norman Christy Jr. daughter Arcelia Blackowl-Christy, Maternal Grandmother- Alvarita "Sinner" Davis, Mother- Judie Davis, Sisters- Antionette & Victoria Blackowl, Brothers- Russell & Andrew Davis, and Antonio Blackowl Jr., numerous Nieces, Nephews, Aunties and Uncles.



Rita attended school at Natchez Elem., Riverside Indian School in Oklahoma, Haskell Jr College, Career College of Northern Nevada, TMCC, she obtained her Computer Business Management Degree and Culinary Arts Degree.



Rita worked for Capurro Trucking, Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe, ManPower.



Rita loved cooking for her family & friends, having sales, trying healthy recipes, always ready to go to her next zumba, kaia fit, or gym class. Rita loved music, attending concerts,and going to the movies. She loved traveling to visit family & friends, going to Burning Man, Pow Wows, and watching her daughter compete in Pow Wow Princess Pageants. Rita loved to be at Pyramid Lake, gathering rocks and wood for traditional ceremonies, spending time with family and getting to enjoy lake time. Rita loved to spend her free time sewing, making shawls, sweat dresses and ribbon shirts. She loved and looked forward to having and planning family events. She traveled with her family to New York City, Grand Canyon, Grand Cayman Islands, Cozumel Mexico, Ft.Lauderdale, FL and many other places.



Rita had a Kidney Transplant on April 4, 2016, and that was the best feeling she had when it was completed. Rita always had a beautiful smile on her face, caring ready to lend a helping hand. Rita was not only a kind hearted, caring, beautiful, sweet loving, friendly woman. Rita was a Mother, Wife, Granddaughter, Daughter, Sister, Aunt, Cousin and Friend who will be missed by all.



A Viewing will be held on Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 10am to 7pm. 10 people every 20 minutes per regulation and we are asking everyone to practice social distancing. Viewing will be held at Ross, Burke and Knobel 2155 Kietzke Lane, Reno, NV 89502. Rita's wishes were to be cremated but Viewing will be an open casket. A Traditional Burn will be held at Rita's House on Saturday, May 30, 2020 @ 7pm.









